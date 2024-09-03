sb.scorecardresearch
  • DGCA Unveils New Airworthiness Regulations to Ease Compliance for Light Aircraft

DGCA Unveils New Airworthiness Regulations to Ease Compliance for Light Aircraft

The DGCA has introduced new regulations aimed at simplifying airworthiness requirements for light aircraft and non-scheduled plane operators.

The DGCA has introduced new regulations aimed at simplifying airworthiness requirements for light aircraft and non-scheduled plane operators.
