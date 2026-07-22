Dharmendra Pradhan's Daughter Trolled On Social Media Amid CJP Protest, Deactivates Instagram Account

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter Naimisha Pradhan has deactivated her Instagram account as she was being subjected to massive trolling on social media amidst the massive Cockroach Janata Party-led protest against her father at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Naimisha Pradhan's Instagram account deactivated | Image: Instagram

Naimisha Pradhan completed her Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, United States. She is being targeted by trolls over her decision to study abroad.

Jantar Mantar Protest

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. After 20+ days of fasting, he was forcibly moved to a hospital by police. He has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda, offering to end the strike if the government assures that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement.

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He said, "Their only "offence" has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

Meanwhile, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.

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