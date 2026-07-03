Did Ketan Agarwal Really Stammer? New Video Shows Him Speaking Fluently, Debunking Siya's Claim

Pune: Did Lohagad Fort murder victim Ketan Agarwal really stammer? A fresh twist has emerged in the chilling murder case of the 26-year-old Pune-based businessman, who was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary at the historical hill fort in Maharashtra.

A new video has emerged that purportedly shows Ketan Agarwal speaking fluently, debunking reports that his fiancée Siya Goyal killed him because she did not want to marry a stammering man.

The video, which had been shot amidst wedding preparations, appeared as a promotional clip for Mumbai-based wedding and event planner ‘V Think Hospitality’.

Unaware that his wedding would not materialise in the future, Ketan was heard saying in the video, “We have been planning this wedding for the last four months…V Think has been there at every step of the way, every single creative work, every single new things, unique things has been done by V Think Hospitality."

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Towards the end of the promotional video, Ketan said, “[It is] the best event team you can hire.”

The video adds fresh twist to the murder mystery since police sources had earlier claimed that Siya allegedly killed Ketan because he was bald and had a lisp.

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