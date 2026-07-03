Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Did Ketan Agarwal Really Stammer? New Video Shows Him Speaking Fluently, Debunking Siya's Claim

Did Ketan Agarwal Really Stammer? New Video Shows Him Speaking Fluently, Debunking Siya's Claim

Unaware that his wedding would not materialise in the future, Ketan was heard saying in the video, “We have been planning this wedding for the last four months."

Nidhi Sinha
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Did Ketan Agarwal Really Stammer? New Video Shows Him Speaking Fluently, Debunking Siya's Claim
Did Ketan Agarwal Really Stammer? New Video Shows Him Speaking Fluently, Debunking Siya's Claim | Image: Republic

Pune: Did Lohagad Fort murder victim Ketan Agarwal really stammer? A fresh twist has emerged in the chilling murder case of the 26-year-old Pune-based businessman, who was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary at the historical hill fort in Maharashtra.

A new video has emerged that purportedly shows Ketan Agarwal speaking fluently, debunking reports that his fiancée Siya Goyal killed him because she did not want to marry a stammering man.

The video, which had been shot amidst wedding preparations, appeared as a promotional clip for Mumbai-based wedding and event planner ‘V Think Hospitality’. 

Unaware that his wedding would not materialise in the future, Ketan was heard saying in the video, “We have been planning this wedding for the last four months…V Think has been there at every step of the way, every single creative work, every single new things, unique things has been done by V Think Hospitality."

Advertisement

Towards the end of the promotional video, Ketan said, “[It is] the best event team you can hire.”

The video adds fresh twist to the murder mystery since police sources had earlier claimed that Siya allegedly killed Ketan because he was bald and had a lisp.

Advertisement

WATCH

Also Read-‘Women Like Sonam Will Be Encouraged to Commit Crimes’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Mother Seeks Justice After SC Refuses to Stay Bail

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
Published On: