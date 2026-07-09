Learning From You: Is PM Modi Hinting at Australia-Style Social Media Ban on Minors Amid Meta CSAM Outrage?
The Prime Minister is currently on an official state visit to Australia, where he met with his counterpart to discuss bilateral ties and digital safety.
- India News
- 2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped hints that India could consider a ban on social media for minors, drawing inspiration from Australia's strict digital regulations.
The Prime Minister is currently on an official state visit to Australia, where he met with his counterpart to discuss bilateral ties and digital safety. During a bilateral meeting, PM Modi praised Australia's recent landmark policies aimed at protecting children online.
"Your Excellency, I follow you," PM Modi said during the meeting. "We are learning a lot from all the changes that you have made in the field of digital and IT laws.”
Meta Under Fire
The Prime Minister's comments come at the heels of growing pressure on major tech platforms in India. The Government of India recently issued an official notice to Meta over the presence of easily accessible Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) across its networks, including Facebook.
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Media investigations by media outlets, including Republic, recently exposed severe flaws in Meta's automated safety systems. Reports showed that the Facebook algorithm not only surfaced highly exploitative content involving minors and toddlers, but its reporting systems also failed to flag the content. When users attempted to report these illegal videos, they received automated responses stating that the material did not violate the platform's community guidelines.
Growing Demands for a Ban
The investigation has sparked widespread public outrage in India. A growing number of child rights advocates, tech experts, and citizens are calling for severe penalties against tech companies.
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Some groups have gone as far as demanding a complete ban on all Meta platforms—including Facebook and Instagram—citing a systemic failure to protect children. India represents one of Meta's largest global markets, making any potential restriction on minors or platforms a significant shift in digital policy.
Australia recently made global headlines by introducing legislation to ban children under 16 from using social media platforms. PM Modi's praise of these laws indicates that India's IT ministry may look at similar age-gating mechanisms to enforce stricter child safety standards online.
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