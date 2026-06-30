'Didn't Hold Him Hostage': Cricketer Shashank Singh Rubbishes Cook's Assault Claim; Releases Screenshots, Video Proofs

New Delhi: The investigation into allegations of assault and wrongful confinement against Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Shashank Singh, his father (retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh), and their driver has taken a contentious turn as both sides release conflicting evidence.

While the Bhopal Police continue their investigation following the registration of an FIR at the Ratibad Police Station, the accused family has released video footage and digital evidence to contest the complainant's claims.

Video evidence by Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh and his family have circulated a video footage showing the complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar, appearing to be in a safe, uninjured state. The family asserts that this video was recorded just before Tomar departed their residence, aiming to disprove his allegations of physical violence.

The family has also released screenshots of chat logs, which they claim indicate that Shashank Singh was not at the location during the time of the alleged incident, or at least contradict the timeline provided by the complainant.

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Notably, these materials are being presented by the defense to challenge Tomar’s account of being "brutally assaulted" and held against his will.

What Shashank said

On FIR registered against him and his father for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a staff member, Punjab Kings Cricketer Shashank Singh says, "No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn't a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook; he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos, and even going into my room... Since he was doing things like that, I suspect he came with the intention of stealing. We are very fortunate that, from what we’ve checked so far, nothing has been stolen... It is true that his phone contained videos and photos of the house, so my mother had him delete them because they were very private... The police haven't approached us so far. When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go... It is possible that someone might level such allegations against me... I believe that anyone who knows me, knows that physical altercation is completely out of the question for me. I hesitate even to use abusive language, so I certainly couldn't do something like that. I don't think I need to offer any justification regarding this."

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The Complainant’s Account

Despite the defense's efforts, Vipendra Singh Tomar, a 31-year-old native of Rewa, continues to stand by his version of events. Speaking to the media, Tomar reiterated that he was employed on June 25 but sought to leave after facing an allegedly abusive work environment.

Tomar alleged that he was subjected to constant work from his first day and frequently saw the household's previous cook being verbally mistreated. He further claimed that when he stated he wanted to quit, he was confronted with the hostile question, "If you didn't want to work, why did you come here? Did you come here to kill me?", as per reports.

Tomar has alleged that his mobile phone was forcibly confiscated to prevent him from seeking help. After locking himself in a room for safety, he was confronted by the father-son duo and their driver, who allegedly broke the door open.

He suffered physical injuries during the confrontation, which were subsequently documented by a medical examination.

The Ratibad Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296(B): Obscene acts and public verbal abuse, Section 115(2): Voluntarily causing hurt/assault, Section 3(5): Joint criminal liability.