New Delhi: Kashmiri journalist and activist Yana Mir, who grabbed the headlines across the world, with her thoughtful and impressive speech in the British Parliament building, has again drawn attention claiming that she was misbehaved by the Customs officials at Delhi Airport after she returned from London. Mir claimed that she was questioned and her baggage was thoroughly checked for some empty branded luxury shopping bags. The matter escalated after the Delhi Airport Customs contradicted her claims by posting two videos related to the incident and said, “Privileges are not above law.”

The Delhi Airport Customs countered Yana Mir’s allegations saying that she didn’t cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned by the Customs officers. Meanwhile, after the tussle escalated, Yana Mir reportedly deleted her video post.

Delhi Airport Customs shared two video clips of the incident

Mir had recently made headlines for her speech in the British Parliament building, where she said, "I am not a Malala Yousafzai because I am free and safe in my country, India. In my homeland, Kashmir, which is a part of India. I will never need to run and seek refuge in your country. I will never be a Malala Yousafzai, but I object to Malala for defaming my country, my progressive homeland, by calling it oppressed. I am not a Malala Yousafzai because I will never have to run away from my home country.”

As she returned from London, Yana Mir claimed that she was treated like a smuggler at the airport.

After the incident, Mir later took to X to share her experience at the airport by posting a video and writing, “How I was welcomed back to India: Madam, scan your bag, open your bag, why do you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? What Londoners think of me: Indian Media Warrior. What Delhi customs thinks of me: Brand Smuggler.” She reportedly, later deleted this post after the row over her post escalated.

Following Yana Mir’s post, Delhi Customs (Airport and General) replied with two security camera clips of the incident, saying, “Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs (passengers) put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss. Ms. Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story.”

Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss

Ms. Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout.Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story. pic.twitter.com/vpwn4MMVQt — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) February 26, 2024

The customs department further added, “Ms. Yana Mir didn’t cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned. Her luggage was ultimately picked up by airline staff and Customs officers for scanning as seen in the footage.”

Replying to the Delhi Airport Customs claims, Mir responded, saying, “I don't want special treatment. But harassing citizens like this is dictatorial. They need to be polite and ask if anything to declare, if very suspicious even after scanning then they should be courteous, to open in the bag in closed area, not openly like this.”

