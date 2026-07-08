'Didn't Raise My Hand Against Female Doctor': ShivSena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Expresses Regret For Assault at KDMC Hospital

Dombivli: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre on Wednesday refuted all the claims of the alleged assault on women doctors and nurses at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital, saying that the CCTV footage 'may look that way' due to the angle. Mhatre asserted that he did not raise a hand on any medical staff during the visit.

Speaking at a press conference, the Shiv Sena Corporator expressed regret over the incident and alleged that the nurse was not listening to the grievances and was constantly speaking on her phone, after which he tapped her on the hand. 'I express regret over the incident of assault that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor.

What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle. I address her informally (using "tu") because she is like a daughter to me. I am not even aware of whether she is married or not. While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance; that is why I tapped her on the hand. We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings. We have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future.

The incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital. We will strive to address those deficiencies. The individuals who prompted my visit there will provide further details regarding the entire incident. The people who had called me did not answer my calls. I arrived at the scene considering the gravity of the situation. They are the ones who will provide the full details," he said.

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Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde condemned the incident, noting that a case has been registered and strict action will be taken against the guilty. In an X post, Shinde said, "The assault on doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is highly condemnable. As a doctor myself, I know that patient service is not merely a job but a service to humanity.

In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other health workers labour day and night for the public's service. A case has been registered in connection with this incident. No one who takes the law into their own hands will be spared, and strict action will be taken against the guilty as per the law. The party's stance on this matter is also clear. The party will not support any individual involved in this attack.

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Strict disciplinary action will also be taken within the party against those found guilty. As a public representative and a doctor, I stand firmly with all doctors, nurses, and medical staff at KDMC Hospital. We must all respect their safety, dignity, and right to provide service fearlessly."

However, the opposition has torn into the Sena for the conduct of its corporator, alleging that the party was drunk on power. Maharashtra Congress President, Harshwardhan Sapkal said,"Shinde faction's corporator Ramesh Mhatre's thuggery at the hospital. Daring to raise hands against a female doctor, nurses, and staff who gave medical advice to go to another hospital for the patient's safety due to unavailability of beds--this cannot happen without the intoxication of power."

Chief Patron, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan, termed the incident as "deeply unfortunate," underlining that a nation cannot expect its healthcare officials to serve selflessly while remaining vulnerable to physical attacks and humiliation.

"The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expresses its strongest condemnation of the brutal assault on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital, Maharashtra. Unfortunately, doctors across the country continue to work under constant fear. The increasing incidents of violence, harassment and mental stress have also contributed to rising cases of depression and suicides among doctors. A nation cannot expect its healthcare workforce to serve selflessly while remaining vulnerable to physical attacks and humiliation," he said.

He said that the doctors cannot be held responsible for systemic deficiencies such as the non-availability of NICU beds. "Doctors cannot be held responsible for systemic deficiencies such as non-availability of NICU beds, shortage of infrastructure or administrative limitations. Resorting to violence against healthcare workers is completely unacceptable and must invite the strictest legal consequences.