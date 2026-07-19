Diesel Engine Used To Drag India's New Hydrogen Train After Breakdown? Railways Reacts To Viral Video Exposing 'Ugly Naked' Truth

New Delhi: A video of an old diesel engine dragging India's first hydrogen train is going viral on social media, with people questioning how the train could suffer a technical breakdown just a couple of days after its inauguration. With the video doing rounds on the internet, the Indian Railways issued a statement, exposing that the video is misleading.

India's much-anticipated hydrogen train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17 and officially began regular passenger service on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana on Sunday (July 19).

Jumla Express?

On the first day of its service, a video purportedly showed that the eco-friendly train suffered a technical failure and had to be pulled by a diesel engine. An X user shared the video, tweeting, "Grand hoardings → Flashy photo-ops → Flag-waving → The entire propaganda machine roars to life 📸🎉

⬩➤ The next day?

⬩➤ Hydrogen train's engine fails with a massive technical breakdown 😂🤡💥"

He added that this isn't some “minor glitch or mistake”, this is the “naked, ugly, ruthless, fake face of the entire empty-promise development model”.

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Calling the train “Jumla Express”, the X user further said, “Sparkle in the photoshoot ✨ → Failure on the tracks 💥Hydrogen on the posters 🚄 → Diesel stench on the platform 🛢️🤢”

‘Misleading’

The Northern Railway issued a clarification, calling the video misleading and factually baseless.

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In a post on X, it wrote, “The operation of the hydrogen train is being conducted only between Jind and Sonipat. As per standard procedure, for the hydrogen train's arrival and departure for maintenance, a locomotive will be used. The aforementioned post is misleading and factually baseless.”