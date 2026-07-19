Healing Turns Into Horror: Ceiling Fan Falls On Patient's Bed, Killing Him In Grim Exposure Of Pathetic Infrastructure At Delhi Govt Hospital

New Delhi: In a shocking spectacle of tragic irony, a 42-year-old man who went to Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment lost his life after a ceiling fan dislodged and fell on his bed on Saturday night. The tragic incident has exposed the pathetic infrastructure at the Delhi government-run facility.

The patient, identified as MD Akbar, had been admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital by his brother following complaints of hypertension, meningoencephalitis and aspiration pneumonia. While Akbar was being administered treatment by a nursing staff, the fan suddenly dislodged and fell on his bed, causing him injuries. The nursing staff was also injured in the incident.

Akbar died within hours of the horrific accident.

A hospital staff said, “The fan fell directly onto the patient's bed while treatment was being administered. The nursing officer attending to him also sustained injuries in the incident."

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Notably, the death certificate mentions hypertension, meningoencephalitis and aspiration pneumonia as the cause of the patient's death.

GTB Hospital has not yet released a statement over the death of the patient and the grievous questions being raised over its poor infrastructure. A member of the public said, “A hospital is meant to be a place of healing—not another source of tragedy.”

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