Pune: Over 100 paratroopers from the elite 411 (Independent) Para Field Company descended upon the Dighi Hills, commemorating the centenary of the iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group. Serving and veteran personnel, including the 75-year-old former Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen RR Goswami, showcased unwavering grit, defying age in a display of courage that symbolized the spirit of 'The Bombay Sappers’ in Pune’s Dighi Hills. The daring event, kicking off the Reunion, a quadrennial gathering of the entire Bombay Sapper fraternity, witnessed officers and troops standing side by side, exemplifying the capable hands securing the nation. The veterans, Brig SR Mazgaonkar, Brig RG Divekar, and former Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, demonstrated resilience, echoing the commitment to deliver at all costs.

Female serving officer joins the jumps

A poignant moment unfolded as a female serving officer, posted at BEG & Centre, joined the jumps, adding a remarkable touch to commemorate the historic occasion. Paramotor pilots, fresh from completing the East-West Kutch to Kibithu expedition, enthralled the audience with low-level flying and acrobatics, adding a modern flair to the celebration.

Dighi Hills, a Bombay Sappers training ground, buzzed with festivities, featuring traditional Gatka and Malkhamb displays that captivated school, college children, serving and veteran officers, as well as families. \

The Paramotor pilots, along with the paratroopers, showcased the dedication of the Bombay Sappers to push boundaries in the service of the nation.

The event reached its peak with an exhilarating PT display by BEG instructors, leaving the audience breathless yet applauding the agility and grace on display. Brig Dilip Patwardhan, BEG Commandant, emphasized the significance of the War Memorial, referring to it as a 'Shraddha Sthaan' – a symbol of sacrifice, valour, and selfless service.

The War Memorial, serving as the emblem of The Bombay Sappers, now expanded to honor recent bravehearts, stands as a testament to the heroes who give up their today for our tomorrow.

Against the backdrop of Dighi Hills and the pristine Gurnam Lake, joy and celebration marked the centenary, echoing the commitment and sacrifice of the real-life heroes who have etched their names into the history of The Bombay Sappers.