Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Dighi Hills Echo with Valor as Bombay Sappers Mark Centenary of War Memorial

The event in Dighi Hill kicking off the Reunion, a quadrennial gathering of the entire Bombay Sapper fraternity, witnessed officers standing side by side.

Isha Bhandari
Dighi Witnesses Magnificent Paradrop Display by the Bombay Sappers Commemorating 100 years of the Iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group
Dighi Witnesses Magnificent Paradrop Display by the Bombay Sappers Commemorating 100 years of the Iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: Over 100 paratroopers from the elite 411 (Independent) Para Field Company descended upon the Dighi Hills, commemorating the centenary of the iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group. Serving and veteran personnel, including the 75-year-old former Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen RR Goswami, showcased unwavering grit, defying age in a display of courage that symbolized the spirit of 'The Bombay Sappers’ in Pune’s Dighi Hills. The daring event, kicking off the Reunion, a quadrennial gathering of the entire Bombay Sapper fraternity, witnessed officers and troops standing side by side, exemplifying the capable hands securing the nation. The veterans, Brig SR Mazgaonkar, Brig RG Divekar, and former Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, demonstrated resilience, echoing the commitment to deliver at all costs.

Female serving officer joins the jumps 

A poignant moment unfolded as a female serving officer, posted at BEG & Centre, joined the jumps, adding a remarkable touch to commemorate the historic occasion. Paramotor pilots, fresh from completing the East-West Kutch to Kibithu expedition, enthralled the audience with low-level flying and acrobatics, adding a modern flair to the celebration.

Dighi Hills, a Bombay Sappers training ground, buzzed with festivities, featuring traditional Gatka and Malkhamb displays that captivated school, college children, serving and veteran officers, as well as families. \

Advertisement

The Paramotor pilots, along with the paratroopers, showcased the dedication of the Bombay Sappers to push boundaries in the service of the nation.

The event reached its peak with an exhilarating PT display by BEG instructors, leaving the audience breathless yet applauding the agility and grace on display. Brig Dilip Patwardhan, BEG Commandant, emphasized the significance of the War Memorial, referring to it as a 'Shraddha Sthaan' – a symbol of sacrifice, valour, and selfless service. 

Advertisement

The War Memorial, serving as the emblem of The Bombay Sappers, now expanded to honor recent bravehearts, stands as a testament to the heroes who give up their today for our tomorrow.

Against the backdrop of Dighi Hills and the pristine Gurnam Lake, joy and celebration marked the centenary, echoing the commitment and sacrifice of the real-life heroes who have etched their names into the history of The Bombay Sappers.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet Plans to Boost Flight Connectivity to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement