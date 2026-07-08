Digital India Goes Global: Bharat's UPI Now Fully Operational at France's Iconic Eiffel Tower

Paris: In a significant milestone for India's digital payment revolution, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is now fully operational at the Eiffel Tower, one of the world's most visited landmarks, allowing Indian tourists and visitors to make seamless, instant payments using their homegrown fintech solution.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia shared the exciting update on social media, posting visuals from the site and captioning it: "Eiffel Tower पर भी भारत का UPI…" (UPI of India at the Eiffel Tower too).

The development underscores the growing international footprint of UPI, which has transformed everyday transactions in India and is now making life easier for travelers abroad.

France became the first European country to adopt UPI following an agreement between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) International and French payment solutions provider Lyra. The service was initially launched at the Eiffel Tower in early 2024, shortly after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Indian tourists, who rank among the top international visitors to the monument, can now purchase tickets by scanning a QR code on the official website and completing the transaction directly via UPI apps.

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Recent updates confirm that UPI is now live not only at the Eiffel Tower but also at major French airports and several other locations, with ongoing talks to expand it further across cities. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the progress, noting its availability at key tourist and transit hubs.

This expansion is part of India's broader push to position UPI as a global standard for digital payments. Since its domestic launch, UPI has processed billions of transactions monthly, earning praise for its speed, security, and low costs. Its international rollout in countries like France, Singapore, and others marks a new chapter in "Digital India" going global.

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For Indian travelers heading to Paris, this means greater convenience, no more currency exchanges or card hassles at one of the most photographed spots on the planet. As one user commented on the minister's post, it is a source of immense national pride.