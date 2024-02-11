Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Farmers' March: Delhi Residents Experience Discomfort Up to 4-5km After Tear Gas Practice by Police

The drill was conducted ahead of upcoming protest by farmers on February 13 in Delhi.

Digital Desk
tear gas
Many complained of sudden burning sensations in their eyes and noses, and they didn't even know what happened. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A mock drill by Delhi Police to control crowds in the national capital on Saturday, resulted in people experiencing discomfort after the cops used tear gas during the practice. The drill was conducted ahead of upcoming protest by farmers on February 13 in Delhi.

Residents in north Delhi's Yamuna Khadar were startled as tear gas was used by the police reportedly causing tearing and nose burning among them. The discomfort among people extended over a four to five-kilometre area which affected locals and commuters in Geeta Colony and nearby areas.

Many complained of sudden burning sensations in their eyes and noses, and they didn't even know what happened.

"I feel a burning sensation in my eye and nose. It seems my eyes and nose have got blocked," said a local.

Police sources confirmed that over 100 personnel underwent crowd control training for an upcoming protest by farmers on February 13. During the practice session, tear gas shells were used, they said. Despite police explanation about the training exercises, residents remained surprised and frustrated, having been unaware of the drill.

Meanwhile, security checks in Haryana’s Jind have been tightened ahead of the farmers' march. Due to the 'Dilli Chalo' call given by farmers' organizations to march to Delhi on February 13 , Jind Police issued a traffic advisory as a precautionary measure for the convenience of commuters. People have been advised to use the main roads of the state only in urgent situations on February 13. There is a possibility of traffic disruption on all main routes from Haryana to Punjab.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police to maintain peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, and facilitate the traffic and public transport system. People can contact dial-112 in any uncomfortable situation, Jind police said in its advisory on Saturday. 

( With ANI inputs) 
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

