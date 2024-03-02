Advertisement

Hyderabad: Big cities and important sites are frequently the targets of cylinder thefts. The administration has been quite concerned about this matter because cylinder thefts are mostly common in urban areas. A full cooking gas cylinder was taken in broad daylight from a popular area in a bizarre incident that was reported from Hyderabad. Even more disturbing is the incident when two people are seen on CCTV stealing a gas cylinder while getting out of a car.

The filled gas cylinder was seen being taken away by the robbers in the middle of the road in the footage that was posted on X, the former Twitter. The video caption says, “Two men came in a car and stole LPG gas cylinder, captured in #CCTV. A man got out of the car and checked the surrounding area, then another man stole a #LPGCylinder, from a vehicle loaded with cylinders, at Saidabad area in #Hyderabad and fled away in the car.”

