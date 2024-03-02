Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Din Dahade Chori: 2 Men Stepping Out Of Car And Stealing LPG Gas Cylinder In Broad Daylight | WATCH

Viral Video: A full cooking gas cylinder was taken in broad daylight from a popular area in a bizarre incident that was reported from Hyderabad.

Pritam Saha
Viral: In broad daylight, two men steal a gas cylinder in Hyderabad
Viral: In broad daylight, two men steal a gas cylinder in Hyderabad | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Big cities and important sites are frequently the targets of cylinder thefts. The administration has been quite concerned about this matter because cylinder thefts are mostly common in urban areas. A full cooking gas cylinder was taken in broad daylight from a popular area in a bizarre incident that was reported from Hyderabad. Even more disturbing is the incident when two people are seen on CCTV stealing a gas cylinder while getting out of a car.  

The filled gas cylinder was seen being taken away by the robbers in the middle of the road in the footage that was posted on X, the former Twitter. The video caption says, “Two men came in a car and stole LPG gas cylinder, captured in #CCTV. A man got out of the car and checked the surrounding area, then another man stole a #LPGCylinder, from a vehicle loaded with cylinders, at Saidabad area in #Hyderabad and fled away in the car.”

Advertisement

Since it was posted, the video has received a ton of views, likes, and comments. 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

21 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Creating awareness among urban cooperative banks: Amit Shah

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi-Karan Make A Grand Entry To Dhol Beats At Their Haldi Ceremony

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Gautam Gambhir Urges JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Political Duties

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: When and where to watch?

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo