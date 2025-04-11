'Disgraced The Sovereignty': PM Modi's 2011 Post On Tahawwur Rana Goes Viral Amid Extradition From US

New Delhi: Thirteen years ago, when Narendra Modi was not yet the Prime Minister of India, he had expressed his outrage over the US court's decision to free Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Today, with Rana's extradition to India, PM Modi's words have come full circle, wherein he clearly had asserted that the Indian laws will decide the fate of the terrorist, not the US. Now, netizens have praised PM Modi for fulfilling his promise to ensure justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to justice for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims has been highlighted by Member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, who reminded of a social media post made by PM Narendra Modi on June 10, 2011. Sanyal recalled PM Modi's 2011 post on X, where he expressed outrage over a US court's decision to acquit Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind in the attacks. Now, after Rana's extradition to India, Sanyal reposted PM Modi's statement, showcasing the prime minister's unwavering dedication to the country's safety and justice.

The 2011 social media post by PM Narendra Modi about Tahawwur Rana is going viral, and for good reason. The post explains PM Modi's long-standing concerns about Rana's involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and his extradition to India from the US. Fast forward to 2025, and Rana has finally been extradited to India, marking a big victory for justice. PM Modi's concerns then were centred around the implications of the US court's decision on India's sovereignty and the global fight against terrorism. Moreover, he had also emphasized the need for the Indian government to take a firm stance against the US's attitude towards Pakistan.

Notably, on November 26 in the year 2008, coordinated terrorist attacks hit Mumbai, killing 166 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacks, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, left a lasting impact on India and the world. Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was accused of supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group and providing material support for the attacks.

PM Modi's 2011 Post Goes Viral

Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahwwur Rana was arrested in the United States in connection with the incident along with several other cases. However, a Chicago Court had then decided to free him of all charges in the Mumbai terror attacks case. After the US court's ruling, in 2011, PM Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, had expressed outrage over a US court's decision to acquit Rana of charges related to the Mumbai attacks. Prime Minister Modi's post questioned the US court's decision, stating it was a "major foreign policy setback" for India. Today, that post is trending as Rana faces trial in India.

In 2011, when the US court declared Tahawwur Rana innocent, PM Modi had expressed his outrage on his X handle, stating that the decision had "disgraced the sovereignty of India" and criticised the then government at the Centre, saying that it was a “major foreign policy setback”. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time, PM Modi had lashed out at the Congress-led government's diplomatic efforts, questioning how the US court could declare the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack innocent.

In his post on X, he tweeted, “US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India & it is a “major foreign policy setback”.”

Prime Minister Modi's words then had led to a big national debate, with many questioning the Indian government's ability to protect its sovereignty. Today, with Rana's extradition, it's clear that the Indian government under PM Modi has taken a strong stance against terrorism, and those responsible for heinous crimes will face justice.

Additionally, talking to media personnel, during his chief ministerial days, the prime minister had said, "Today, in the Chicago court of the United States, Rana has decided to free a terrorist. This incident has raised a new question mark for all the forces fighting against terrorism, for every government. On what basis did the Chicago court dare to declare the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack innocent? Who did the investigation? What was their role in the incident? Who will bring justice to the victims of the attack?"

"I want to raise a question to the world. Can the case of 9-11 be heard in the court of India? Will the United States give us permission for this? Can the Indian judiciary make a decision for the 9-11 incident? This question is raised on a global scale. I hope that the Indian government will immediately make a decision on this issue. I hope that the Indian government will raise its voice against the United States. I hope that the Indian government will make a firm decision against the attitude of the United States towards Pakistan. This is the demand of the time. Otherwise, one by one, the culprits will go to the United States. The cases will be heard in the United States court," PM Modi had emphasised.

Road To Extradition

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana has been a long and arduous process, with many twists and turns. In February 2025, US President Donald Trump had announced that his administration had approved Rana's extradition to India, stating that Rana was "one of the very evil people" responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The decision had come after a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had visited the US to complete the formalities for Rana's extradition. The US Supreme Court had also rejected Rana's review petition challenging his extradition to India, clearing the way for his return to face justice.

Meanwhile, with Rana's extradition, the focus now shifts to the Indian court, where he will face trial for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The NIA will continue to investigate Tahawwur Rana and collect all the information related to the case.

It is evident that after years of diplomatic efforts, Rana was extradited to India on April 10, 2025. The US Supreme Court had denied his final appeal, paving the way for his return to face trial. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the extradition as a big diplomatic win for the Narendra Modi government.

While the BJP government celebrates Rana's extradition as a major success, the Congress party disputes this claim. Congress leader P Chidambaram argued that the extradition is a result of the previous UPA government's efforts, not the current government's diplomacy. Chidambaram stated that the PM Modi government "did not initiate this process, nor did it secure any new breakthrough".

What's Next?

Rana will face trial in India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will lead the investigation, and Rana will be brought to justice. This extradition marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

On Thursday, Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the United States and produced before the Special NIA court at Patiala House Court in Delhi. The central investigating agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), has taken Rana into 18-day custody and will now interrogate him over various aspects of the case, including his connection with the Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other unanswered questions.

The extradition of Rana is a big victory for justice, and it's a testament to the Narendra Modi-led government of India's efforts to bring those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks to justice. The attacks, which resulted in the loss of 166 lives, had sent shockwaves across the world, and it's only fitting that Rana faces the consequences of his actions in an Indian court.

US Reacts To Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana

The United States has reacted to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, pledging to work with India to combat terrorism. The US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, stated that the US and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. The US has long supported India's efforts to ensure that those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks are brought to justice. Stressing on the strong India-US bilateral ties, Tammy Bruce hailed the cooperation between the two countries, saying that the US is proud of the dynamics it shares with India.

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, has been a major development in the ongoing efforts to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice. The attacks, which resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, shocked the entire world.

Talking about the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the US to India, Tammy Bruce stated, "We are very proud of the dynamic between the US and India." She added, "As President Trump has said, the US and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism." The US has been a strong ally of India in the fight against terrorism, and the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is an important step forward in this effort.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian national, has been accused of playing a key role in the planning of the attacks.

"On April 9th, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks," said Tammy Bruce. "These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world," she asserted.

During her address, she reiterated that the US and India will continue to work together to combat terrorism. The two countries have a strong partnership in the fight against terrorism, and they will continue to work together to address the global threat posed by terrorist organizations.

"The US and India have a long history of cooperation on counter-terrorism issues," said the US State Department spokesperson, adding, "We will continue to work together to share intelligence, coordinate efforts, and support each other's counter-terrorism initiatives."

Tahawwur Rana Produced Before NIA Court

Meanwhile, Tahawwur Rana, who was brought to India on Thursday was produced before the NIA court at Patiala House Court premises after landing at Delhi's Palam airbase. The NIA apprised the court regarding all the evidence and information regarding Rana's involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The NIA further sought a 20 day custody of Tahawwur Rana to interrogate him on various aspects related to the devastating terror attack in Mumbai, which resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans. Following the hearing, the Court eventually remanded Rana to a 18 day custody to the NIA.