English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Disrespectful to Soldiers if BJP Gives Rajya Sabha Berth to Ashok Chavan: Uddhav

Thackeray, on Monday, raked up the Adarsh housing scam to target Chavan and said if the BJP sends him to Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting soldiers.

Digital Desk
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, while adressing a rally on Monday, said that it would be disrespectful to the soldiers of the nation if BJP decides to send ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan to the Rajya Sabha. Chavan who resigned on Monday from both the Congress party and his role as an MLA, has claimed that he has no plans to join the BJP but he also said that he would make his stand clear on joining a party within two days.   

“Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had gone to Nanded (Chavan's home district) and spoke about corruption committed by Ashok Chavan. They had said Chavan disrespected the families of the martyred soldiers. But if the Prime Minister sends him (Chavan) to Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting our soldiers," Thackeray said while addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister and Fadnavis had in the past dubbed Chavan a "dealer and not a leader", he claimed.

"They had termed the Adarsh housing scam as disrespect to soldiers. I want to ask the PM if he is going to send the person (Chavan) who has disrespected martyred soldiers and their families to Rajya Sabha?" Thackeray questioned.

Advertisement

Thackeray said the government should implement the recommendations made by agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan who is conferred with Bharat Ratna.

"It seems a market of Bharat Ratna is set up. They (BJP) think that conferring the top honour will ensure the votes of various communities. The Bharat Ratna-awardees are great figures. But what about implementing MS Swaminthan's recommendations on agriculture?" Thackeray asked.

Advertisement

He accused the BJP of diverting new investments to Gujarat and "creating a wall between that state and the rest of the country".

Speaking on the occasion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked state minister Abdul Sattar, who belongs to Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, over "scams".

Advertisement

"Sattar is involved in several scams. He will go to jail in the next four months. When our government returns to power, we will not spare the guilty," Raut added.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve targeted the state government over water scarcity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Advertisement

"The previous MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray allotted Rs 2,500 crore, including Rs 1,680 crore, for the water pipeline project. It was expected to lay a pipeline up to 3 km every month. But till now only 23 km distance is covered," he said.

Danve alleged the government has asked the local body, which is financially not strong, to pay Rs 810 crore for the scheme.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

30 minutes ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

32 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

34 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

37 minutes ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

42 minutes ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

an hour ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

4 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

7 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

7 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

7 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Chic Look Book Defies Age Norms

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: How to watch NZ-SA 2nd Test?

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  4. Delhi: 2 Men Went Inside Manhole in Search of Gold, Died of Toxic Gas

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement