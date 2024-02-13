Advertisement

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, while adressing a rally on Monday, said that it would be disrespectful to the soldiers of the nation if BJP decides to send ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan to the Rajya Sabha. Chavan who resigned on Monday from both the Congress party and his role as an MLA, has claimed that he has no plans to join the BJP but he also said that he would make his stand clear on joining a party within two days.

“Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had gone to Nanded (Chavan's home district) and spoke about corruption committed by Ashok Chavan. They had said Chavan disrespected the families of the martyred soldiers. But if the Prime Minister sends him (Chavan) to Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting our soldiers," Thackeray said while addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The Prime Minister and Fadnavis had in the past dubbed Chavan a "dealer and not a leader", he claimed.

"They had termed the Adarsh housing scam as disrespect to soldiers. I want to ask the PM if he is going to send the person (Chavan) who has disrespected martyred soldiers and their families to Rajya Sabha?" Thackeray questioned.

Thackeray said the government should implement the recommendations made by agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan who is conferred with Bharat Ratna.

"It seems a market of Bharat Ratna is set up. They (BJP) think that conferring the top honour will ensure the votes of various communities. The Bharat Ratna-awardees are great figures. But what about implementing MS Swaminthan's recommendations on agriculture?" Thackeray asked.

He accused the BJP of diverting new investments to Gujarat and "creating a wall between that state and the rest of the country".

Speaking on the occasion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked state minister Abdul Sattar, who belongs to Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, over "scams".

"Sattar is involved in several scams. He will go to jail in the next four months. When our government returns to power, we will not spare the guilty," Raut added.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve targeted the state government over water scarcity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

"The previous MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray allotted Rs 2,500 crore, including Rs 1,680 crore, for the water pipeline project. It was expected to lay a pipeline up to 3 km every month. But till now only 23 km distance is covered," he said.

Danve alleged the government has asked the local body, which is financially not strong, to pay Rs 810 crore for the scheme.

With inputs from PTI.