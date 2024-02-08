Advertisement

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: In a big breakthrough in Divya Pahuja murder case, Baljraj Gill, who was arrested by Gurugram police at the Kolkata airport, confessed that he threw the former model's body in a canal in Patiala. Gill said that Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel, where Divya was killed had asked him to dispose of the body. For the unversed, Divya Pahuja, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. He, along with two others, allegedly dragged the body into a car and dumped it in Patiala.

Gill fled from Patiala after dumping his car near the bus stand. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run. "The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday. He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding," Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime) said.

Advertisement

On January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of the former model. "The car was captured in a security camera as being parked near the toll plaza. We learnt that the vehicle was being driven towards Patiala. We were trying to trace the vehicle that was used in the crime," Karan Singh, constable, Crime Branch of Gurugram Police, said earlier.

"This is the car (used in the crime). We confirmed it as the one from the number plate and colour. The body was transported in this car and dumped," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people were arrested in connection with the alleged killing.