Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Weapon Used to Kill Former Model Recovered

In a significant development on Wednesday, the Gurugram Police made a crucial breakthrough in the Divya Pahuja murder case by recovering the weapon allegedly used in the murder of the former model. A pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the bushes near the Palam Vihar roundabout, close to Old Delhi Road.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Singh (56), the prime suspect in the case, has been remanded to judicial custody. Earlier, the Gurugram Police had already apprehended Pravesh, accused of supplying the weapons used by Abhijeet in the murder of Divya Pahuja.

While Balraj Gill, a friend of Abhijeet, has been arrested for transporting the body out of Gurugram and disposing of it, Ravi Banga remains at large, yet to be apprehended.

So far, six people- Abhijeet, Hemraj, Omprakash, Megha, Balraj Gill and Pravesh have been taken into custody. "Yes we have achieved another breakthrough with weapons reportedly being used for Divya being found from Gurugram itself. The main accused Abhijeet has been sent to judicial custody. Investigation in this case is still underway," said Varun Dahiya ACP (Crime).

Last week, Gurugram Police recovered Divya Pahuja's body from a canal in Tohana, Haryana. The body was identified after being retrieved from the canal and it was presumed to have been there for 11 days. For the unversed, Divya, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. Later, a CCTV footage had gone viral wherein Abhijeet, along with two others, were seen dragging the body into a car.