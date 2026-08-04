DMK Cries 'False Case,' Protests Against Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest

Theni; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers, led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, staged a protest in Theni on Tuesday condemning the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, over "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.

The women's wing of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur police station yesterday, alleging that Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan.

A case was registered against Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin under nine sections. These include seven sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), one under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, and one under the Information Technology Act.

The sections of BNS invoked by the police include, Section 196 - Promoting Enmity Between Groups, Section 192 - Provoking a Riot, Section 352 -Intentional Insult to Provoke Breach of Peace, Section 79 -Insulting the Modesty of a Woman, Section 296(b) -Obscene Words in Public Places, Section 61 - Criminal Conspiracy and Section 351(2) - Criminal Intimidation; Section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002 and Section 67 of The Information Technology Act, 2000.

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He has been arrested by Thanjavur East Police and is being taken to Thanjavur.

During the demonstration in Theni, DMK workers raised slogans against the TVK government, including "Don't foist false cases" and “We condemn the TVK government.”

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Tamil Nadu Police later detained Panneerselvam along with several DMK workers. DMK cadres also staged a protest near the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchirappalli. Police intervened, detained the demonstrators, and escorted them to a private marriage hall where they were held temporarily.

DMK workers also protested in front of the new bus stand in Ramanathapuram. They were detained by the police for allegedly blockading the road. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister M K Stalin reached the DMK head office in Chennai.

During a rally held yesterday in his public address over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

DMK MP Kanimozhi called his arrest an act of "revenge" by the TVK. "If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, Thiru. @Udhaystalin, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict," she posted on X.

Amid high drama, earlier today, Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by State police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged "derogatory" remarks.