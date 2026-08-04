Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Masked Attacker Stabbing Faridabad School Teacher Inside Campus 34 Times | VIDEO

Faridabad: In a horrifying incident caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, a 29-year-old school teacher was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight inside a private school in Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday morning.

The attacker, who had his face covered with a white cloth, launched a relentless assault on the victim inside the school premises before fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Sandhya, was employed as a teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona village.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:30 AM shortly after Sandhya arrived at the school to begin her daily classes.

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Chilling Attack Captured on Camera

CCTV footage retrieved from the school premises depicts the suspect loitering on the campus while waiting for the victim.

According to the footage, the masked man asked school staff to inform Sandhya that a visitor named "Vicky" wished to speak with her.

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As Sandhya approached the main gate, the assailant pounced on her, dragging her across the ground while repeatedly striking her with a knife.

The horrifying footage shows the teacher desperately attempting to break free as the attacker inflicted multiple stab wounds, concentrating on her face, neck, chest, and abdomen.

When school administrator Tejpal rushed to intervene after hearing her screams, the attacker brandished the knife at him, forcing him back before resuming the assault.

The perpetrator then escaped on an unnumbered motorcycle parked outside the school gates. Sandhya was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical authorities declared her brought dead.

Swift Arrest and Retaliation Allegations

Following a rapid search operation, the police arrested the 21-year-old accused, identified as Amit, within two hours of the murder.

Investigators revealed that Amit, a former student at a private school in Sandhya's village, had been allegedly stalking and harassing her over the past two years.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 58 Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police confirmed that the suspect confessed during preliminary interrogation and is scheduled to be produced before a local court.