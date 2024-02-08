English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

DMK Files 3: Congress, TN's Ruling Party Decided Timing of CBI Raids in '2G Scam' Probe, Alleges BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling party and Congress by sharing the third part of ‘DMK files.'

Ronit Singh
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai and CM MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai and CM MK Stalin | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling party and Congress by sharing the third part of ‘DMK files’ on X (formerly Twitter). 

The BJP leader posted an audio conversation purported to be that of DMK MP TR Baalu and former intelligence chief of Tamil Nadu Jaffer Sait, that happened during the previous DMK tenure between 2006 and 2011.

Annamalai alleged in the post that “during the 2G probe, Congress and DMK decided the timing of the CBI raids, manipulated news to dilute probe, and fixed the process to suit their convenience”.

In July 2023, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief submitted a “memorandum” and documents on alleged corruption by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders to Governor R.N. Ravi. He claimed that this was part 2 of its ‘DMK Files expose.’ 

Earlier in April last year, Annamalai targeted MK Stalin, by releasing the 'DMK Files- 2'.' He accused DMK of looting crores of money, allegedly to the tune of Rs 1,30,000 crores, from the poor people. 

“I can give reasons after reasons where DMK does papam (sin) by looting crores of money that were supposed to go to poor people. Sometimes he spells out his party’s truth. We have released DMK Files Part 1, close to Rs 1,30,000 crores of 7-8 people’s loot, against Udhayanidhi Stalin and MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan. As a sitting Finance Minister PTR gave a certificate that this family amazed Rs 30,000 crores which former state minister M. Karunanidhi couldn't amaze. They removed the finance minister and gave him another portfolio. If there is somebody who has got complete 24-karat corruption, it’s Udhayanidhi Stalin. I will release the complete unedited audio,” said Annamalai.


 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

