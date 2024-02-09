Advertisement

New Delhi: The DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government in Tamil Nadu has erected a series of hoardings across Chennai, demanding the release of pending tax payments for the state. The hoardings bear a stark message directed towards the Union Government, reading, "Union Government budget. Egg for Tamil Nadu. Where is our tax money?”

Udhayanidhi Stalin takes jibe at Centre over tax devolution

Earlier, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded that the BJP regime at the Centre ensure 'fair tax devolution' to the state, at least during the fag end of its tenure.

"Please provide us fair tax devolution, at least now, during the fag end of your tenure," Udhayanidhi, also the DMK youth wing secretary, said in a post on X.

Udhayanidhi, referring to him presiding over government events in Erode district on Thursday, said the DMK regime was paying special attention in the implementation of schemes that accorded primacy for the development of every district in the state.

As part of such efforts, he said he laid foundation stones for several new schemes and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode district.

He launched over 60 schemes worth Rs 209 crore, to be implemented, under the aegis of nine departments including municipal administration, agriculture and school education.