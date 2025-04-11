DMK Minister's Comments Linking Sex Workers With Hindu Tilaks Triggers Row

New Delhi: DMK's Minister K. Ponmudy has triggered a fresh row for his controversial remarks where he linked sacred Hindu symbols to " sexual innuendos."

BJP IT Chief Amit Malviya in a post on X launched a scathing attack at DMK, saying that such a remark is a pattern and the Opposition thrives on “insult, provocation, and calculated disrespect toward the majority community.”

"After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s disgraceful attack on Sanatan Dharma, DMK Minister K. Ponmudy has now taken the baton of Hindu-bashing forward. At a public event, Ponmudy recounted a vulgar anecdote involving a prostitute and a man, where he mockingly reduced sacred Hindu symbols to crude sexual innuendos. Referring to the Shaivite horizontal tilak as “lying down position” and the Vaishnavite vertical tilak as “standing position,” his remarks were not just offensive—they were deliberately insulting to the core beliefs of two major Hindu sects," Malviya said in the post.

He highlighted that this is not Ponmudy's first controversy. "In 2022, he targeted Hindi speakers in Tamil Nadu, belittling them as panipuri sellers—another example of his divisive rhetoric," Malviya said.

"The pattern is clear. Whether it’s DMK, Congress, TMC, or RJD—members of the I.N.D.I. Alliance seem united not by ideology, but by a shared disdain for Hindu beliefs and a relentless pursuit of minority appeasement. Their politics thrives on insult, provocation, and calculated disrespect toward the majority community," the post concluded.

This comes days after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Hindi cannot be thrust upon the state as long as CM M K Stalin continues at the helm.