DMK MPs Protest in Parliament’s Monsoon Session Over Cauvery Water Dispute, Stalin Slams CM Vijay on Mekedatu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Members of Parliament staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex on Tuesday over the Cauvery water issue.

The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that the Cauvery River water was supposed to reach the state by June 12 but still hasn't, emphasising that if the farmers' demands are not fulfilled, the protests will intensify.

In an X post, Stalin said, "Protests will intensify if the demands of the farming community are not met! On the day of 'Aadi Perukku', when the Cauvery river should be surging with water, Delta farmers are protesting as their own anguish surges instead!"

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Stalin expressed gratitude to allied party leaders, including Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) MLA Jawahirullah, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) State President Thamimun Ansari, and State Social Democratic Party of India State President Nellai Mubarak, along with farmer association representatives and party cadres, for participating in the rally to voice the sentiment of the farming community.

"The Cauvery water that should have arrived by June 12 has still not come, even after August dawned," he noted.

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Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Stalin questioned the silence maintained regarding Karnataka's refusal to release water, asking whether farmers' lives are being held hostage for the sake of neighbouring film industries.

"Tamil Nadu is witnessing a Chief Minister who has not uttered a single word of condemnation against the Karnataka government for refusing to release water to the state.

Would you really gamble with the livelihoods of our farmers just to ensure a movie's screening in the neighbouring state?" he questioned.

The former Chief Minister further asked why CM Vijay is not conducting an all-party meeting regarding the Mekedatu Dam construction, similar to the one which took place in Karnataka on Sunday.

"Did the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who is so eager to hold talks with a Karnataka government adamant on constructing the #MekedatuDam, see the news about the all-party meeting held in Karnataka yesterday? Does the Chief Minister not have the time to convene a similar all-party meeting here?" he asked.

Stalin called out CM Vijay for keeping silent over the difficulties faced by farmers, including the arrest of farmers in Nagpur, recalling how he has played the role of a farmer on-screen in the past.

"If you ignore farmers by refusing to meet them, and haul the agriculture budget off somewhere else, will your sins just vanish? Even as our farmers are arrested in Nagpur, the man who once danced on screen in the guise of a farmer is maintaining a guilty silence, without expressing any condemnation," he said.

Stalin stressed that the state must act decisively to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery River, warning that party protests will persist until these demands are met.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin led a massive DMK protest in Thanjavur, demanding firm action to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water, a complete waiver of agricultural crop loans, and a special relief package for Delta farmers.

"When our Tamil Nadu farmers travelled to Delhi to protest over the Mekedatu issue, they were arrested in Maharashtra. Our party leader has issued a statement condemning this. But the Chief Minister has not uttered a word because Maharashtra is ruled by the BJP. The Chief Minister simply does not have the courage to speak against them," he stated.