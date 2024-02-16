Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

DND Flyway To Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Stretch Set To Open by Year-End

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG Update: Entire DND Flyway Stretch Near Maharani Bagh To Sohna To Open By 2024-End

Ronit Singh
DND Flyway To Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Stretch Set To Open by Year-End
DND Flyway To Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Stretch Set To Open by Year-End | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR commuters will no longer have to take the congested Mathura road to reach Agra or the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. In the latest announcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that entire 59 km stretch from the DND Flyway near Maharani Bagh to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Sohna is set to become operational by the end of this year.

Once opened for traffic, the DND Flyway to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connector stretch will allow commuters to avoid the jam-packed route of Mathura road which usually sees halted traffic movement in peak hours. 

Gadkari conducted a physical inspection of the 33 km stretch between DND Flyway and Ballabhgarh Bypass on Wednesday with top officials and local leaders. The 26-km road from Ballabhgarh to Sohna on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was opened for traffic in March 2023. T

The three packages are being built with an investment of Rs 7,000 crore, including land value and civil construction.

The completion of this project will significantly reduce travel time and provide a smoother commuting experience for thousands of people. 

Currently, the Mathura Road route is known for its heavy traffic and long delays, causing frustration and inconvenience for commuters. With the new stretch becoming operational, commuters will have an alternative route, which will help decongest the existing roads and improve overall traffic flow.

"Besides providing direct connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, this link from DND Flyway can be used by commuters to reach Palwal in just 25-30 minutes. Mathura Road, which is currently the only major road for vehicles heading towards Faridabad, Palwal, Agra, and beyond, will be decongested as well," said a senior NHAI official.


 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

