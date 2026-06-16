‘All MPs Are With Us': Uddhav Thackeray Initiates Damage Control Amid Rumours of Split Among Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has initiated damage-control measures within the Shiv Sena (UBT) following intense political speculation regarding an imminent split among the party's Members of Parliament (MPs).

The party leadership is engaging with regional office-bearers and grassroots cadres to maintain internal stability and restore institutional confidence. The localised political anxiety peaked after a party meeting convened at Thackeray’s private residence, 'Matoshree.'

The briefing, specifically organised for administrative representatives from the North-East Mumbai constituency, addressed widespread internal rumours regarding the defection of newly elected lawmakers.

"Do not believe rumours about MPs defecting! All MPs are with us," Thackeray told party coordinators, aiming to defuse growing anxiety among organisational ranks.

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He defended North-East Mumbai MP Sanjay Dina Patil, clarifying that Patil remains firmly committed to the party and instructing workers to ignore external political psychological operations.

To avoid the legal penalties mandated under India's anti-defection laws, a minimum of seven out of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs would need to defect simultaneously to legally form a separate parliamentary bloc without facing disqualification.

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To counter the narrative of a split, the party has issued strict operational directives across its administrative apparatus.

District chiefs and divisional heads (Vibhag Pramukhs) have been deployed across sensitive parliamentary constituencies to reassure localised party workers of their MPs' loyalty.

The party high command has repeatedly instructed the lawmakers at the centre of the defection rumours to issue public, unambiguous denials.

Lawmakers who were physically absent from the weekend's hybrid organisational meeting at Matoshree have been ordered to explain their personal or domestic scheduling constraints to their local cadres to eliminate suspicion.

The primary objective is to insulate the grassroots foundation. Even if an MP ultimately decides to defect, the party is heavily preparing its administrative ecosystem to ensure that the core electoral office-bearers, local influencers, and foot soldiers remain strictly loyal to the Thackeray faction.

The developing internal crisis coincides with major organisational preparations for the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena's founding. The high-profile annual event is scheduled to take place at its traditional venue, the Shanmukhanand Hall in Matunga, on June 19.

The political anniversary program is slated to commence at 5:00 PM, featuring public enlightenment segments, intellectual discourse, and community entertainment.