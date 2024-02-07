Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Do You Know? Two Indian Railway Stations Named After Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Today, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th birthday, we will visit two Indian railway stations named after him.

Pritam Saha
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: India is a nation rich in cultural heritage. Numerous individuals who have significantly contributed to making this country proud have come from it. In India, it is customary to name public spaces, buildings, highways, cities, and other infrastructure—including railway stations—after notable individuals as a way of honoring and expressing our sincere thanks to them. We will tour two Indian railway stations bearing Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's name on this day, which marks his 127th birthday.

Gomoh Railway Station

Dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Gomoh station serves as a major junction station for the Howrah–Gaya–Delhi, Mumbai–Allahabad, Gomoh–Muri branch line, and Adra–Gomoh line railway lines. The station was built in 1906 and officially called Netaji SC Bose junction Gomoh in 2009 to honor Netaji and his lengthy journey on Kalka Mail (now known as Netaji Express) from Gomoh in 1941. It is situated in the Indian state of Jharkhand and is under the Dhanbad division.    

Gumoh Railway Station

Itwari Railway Station

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the official name of Itwari Railway Station. The Maharashtra government's Department of Home released a notice in the Gazette on June 16, 2023, regarding Netaji's prefixing name. The Nagpur Division of the South East Central Railway Zone is in charge of Itwari Railway Station. The station, which has six platforms and falls under Indian Railways' NSG-4 category, is a nice addition to Nagpur Railway Station. The station, which is on the Howrah-Mumbai corridor, is the starting and finishing point for about 14 trains.

Itwari Railway Station

In honor of well-known Indian figures, several railway stations have been named. In preserving the legacy for upcoming generations, these railway stations are essential. These train stations contribute to conveying gratitude for the effort they do in making India a wonderful nation by helping people and upholding moral principles. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:12 IST

