‘Do you Know Who’s My Father?’: Son of BJP Leader Assaults Toll Staff in Karnataka

New Delhi: A man, identified as the son of a BJP leader, has allegedly assaulted staff members at a toll plaza in Karnataka. The incident reportedly happened when the staff asked him to pay the mandatory road fee. The entire attack was captured by the toll plaza’s CCTV cameras.

The person involved has been named as Samarthgouda Patil, who is the son of Vijugouda Patil, an MLA candidate for the BJP. Samarthgouda was driving a black Thar SUV when he approached the toll gate, travelling from Vijapura towards Sindagi.

According to reports, when the toll booth employee requested the payment, Samarthgouda allegedly identified himself by stating that he was "Vijugouda Patil's son."

The staff member, later identified as Sangappa, then asked for clarification about which Vijugouda he was referring to. This question reportedly angered Samarthgouda. Following the brief exchange, he and his companions allegedly began to assault the employee, Sangappa. The video shows the men hitting the plaza employee when other staff members intervened. Patil and his friends also verbally abused the staff.

Advertisement

Other toll workers quickly intervened to stop the attack. Sangappa, who was injured in the incident, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. The full sequence of the alleged assault has been recorded on the toll plaza's security cameras.