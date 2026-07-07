Doctors Halt Routine Services in Kalyan-Dombivli After Shiv Sena Corporator Assaults Shastrinagar Hospital Staff

Healthcare services in the Kalyan-Dombivli twin city face a major shutdown threat following the alleged assault of medical professionals at the civic-run Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. Infuriated by the violence, the Kalyan and Dombivli branches of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have issued a stark ultimatum: initiate strict legal action against the perpetrators by Wednesday, or witness a total suspension of private medical services across the region.

The standoff began after an incident late Monday night sparked widespread outrage. An IMA delegation met with Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goel on Tuesday to demand immediate accountability. The association has thrown its full weight behind the ongoing indefinite boycott of routine services launched by doctors and medical staff at both Shastrinagar and Rukminibai hospitals.

Delivery Complications Spark Outrage and Alleged Violence

The unrest traces back to Monday night when 33-year-old Priyanka Ugmale, a resident of Kopar Road who was nine months pregnant, was admitted to Shastrinagar Hospital. Medical staff discovered that the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around the fetus, necessitating an emergency lower segment cesarean section (LSCS).

Anticipating that the newborn would require critical post-delivery care, the medical team checked the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, the facility was completely full. While doctors were actively coordinating alternative arrangements for the baby, the patient's relatives contacted Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

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Upon arriving at the hospital, Mhatre reportedly entered into a heated altercation with the medical staff over the treatment delay. The confrontation rapidly escalated. Viral CCTV footage on social media captured the shocking moments, allegedly showing Mhatre and his associates physically assaulting a nurse, a female doctor, an attending gynecologist, and another hospital employee, leaving several staff members in tears.

The pregnant patient was subsequently transferred to the KDMC-run Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, where the cesarean section was successfully performed, and the newborn was safely admitted to the NICU for monitoring.

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Medical Fraternity Demands Justice and Strict Action

By Tuesday morning, outraged doctors and nurses initiated an immediate work boycott, crippling routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and non-emergency services, though emergency medical care remained operational. Protesters gathered at the KDMC headquarters to demand that Mhatre be explicitly named in the First Information Report (FIR), amidst allegations from staff that the hospital administration was initially considering filing charges only against the patient's relatives.

Dr. Sadiya Pinjari, Chief Medical Officer of Shastrinagar Hospital, clarified the current state of operations, confirming that while routine services had been temporarily suspended as part of the staff protest, emergency medical services continued to function normally. She added that the matter will be reported to the police and further action would be taken following the investigation.

The Indian Medical Association has strongly condemned the violence. Speaking after the high-level meeting with the civic chief, IMA Kalyan president Dr. Rajesh Raghav Raju emphasized that the association stands firmly with the assaulted doctors and nurses and expects the administration to act without delay.

Escalation to Higher Authorities Pending Investigation

The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has also intervened to monitor the unfolding situation. Central MARD President Dr. Atharv Shinde stated that the exact reason behind the assault has not yet been verified. He urged all public health departments to immediately register an FIR and inform the association whenever such incidents occur.