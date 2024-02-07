Advertisement

In Kurakanahalli, near Hosur on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, a heartwarming event surfaced as a family celebrated a baby shower for their beloved pet dog. With over 50 attendees, the event was a joyous occasion filled with all Indian traditions and rituals.

The visuals captured the sheer delight of the furry guests, adorned with colorful accessories, showcasing the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Advertisement

This community celebration of a dog's baby shower shows their boundless love for animals, reaffirming the cherished role that dogs play in our lives as loyal companions.