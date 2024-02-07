Updated February 7th, 2024 at 01:33 IST
Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions, Goes Viral | WATCH
For dog lovers, the visuals from the event are nothing short of a feast for the eyes, watch
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
In Kurakanahalli, near Hosur on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, a heartwarming event surfaced as a family celebrated a baby shower for their beloved pet dog. With over 50 attendees, the event was a joyous occasion filled with all Indian traditions and rituals.
The visuals captured the sheer delight of the furry guests, adorned with colorful accessories, showcasing the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged companions.
Advertisement
This community celebration of a dog's baby shower shows their boundless love for animals, reaffirming the cherished role that dogs play in our lives as loyal companions.
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 01:33 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.