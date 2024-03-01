English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Dolly Chaiwala's Video With Bill Gates Goes Viral, Know More About His Background And Net Worth

A viral video is taking rounds on the internet showing Microsoft founder Bill Gates asking ‘One Chai Please’

Rishi Shukla
Dolly Chaiwala's Video With Bill Gates Goes Viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: A viral video is taking rounds on the internet showing Microsoft founder Bill Gates asking ‘One Chai Please’ on a ‘tapri’ (a small tea shop).

The owner of this tea shop is none other than ‘Dolly Chai Wala’ a local tea seller from Nagpur, often called as ‘Dolly Bhai’ by his closed ones. Dolly recently shared his video offering a cup of tea to Microsoft owner Bill gates. 

Dolly Chaiwala is not your next door tea seller, he is a celebrity chaiwala serving hot cup of tea to movie stars, businessmen's and politicians.

Dolly was born as ‘Sunil Patil’ in a humble family in Nagpur city, Maharashtra. His style of selling tea and the way he carry himself has created a buzz in the entire Nagpur, his unique way of preparing tea has made famous all over the country.

He has appeared on many social media channels, youtubers from all corners of India come to Nagpur only to chit chat with him and try his special ‘cutting Chai’. 

As far as his net worth is concern, this chaiwalla has an impressive net worth of 10 Lakhs if sources to believe. Dolly being a popular tea seller makes a daily income ranging from Rs.2500 to Rs.3500, after selling nearly 300 to 500 cups of tea.

People in the comment section seems to be amazed, some are praising while others asking question. On comment says, ‘Jio’, another user comments, ‘Millionaire Tea maker’.

screengrab from comment section

Dolly's viral video with Bill gates adds another feather to his hat, making this star tea seller from Nagpur a global celebrity.

 

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Viral

