"Don't See Their Religion!" - Amit Shah's Fiery Jab at Opposition Over Terrorist Deaths

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a sharp dig at the opposition, particularly Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, during a heated exchange in Parliament over the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor that neutralised the perpetrators.

Responding to Yadav’s remarks during the discussion, Shah expressed dismay at what he described as the opposition’s indifferent reaction to the killing of the terrorists involved in the attack.

“I was expecting that the opposition will be happy to hear that Pahalgam attack perpetrators have been killed. However, it appears that they are not happy... What kind of politics is this?” Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

He went on to add, “Aren't you happy that terrorists have been killed? Akhilesh ji... please sit down, I will respond to every question. Don’t be sad over the religion of the terrorists.”

The Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted pilgrims earlier this month, had drawn widespread condemnation. The government's swift response through Operation Sindoor — an intelligence-led military operation — led to the elimination of those responsible, with officials hailing it as a “major counter-terror success”.

Amit Shah's remarks sparked an uproar in the House, with opposition MPs raising slogans and demanding a more measured tone from the Home Minister. However, NDA members vehemently supported Shah, applauding the success of Operation Sindoor and reaffirming the government's commitment to national security.