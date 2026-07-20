'Simple Case of Crime Don't Politicise it': Supreme Court on Ram Temple Donation Theft Case; Seeks Reconstitution of SIT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a stern warning against the political weaponisation of the alleged donation embezzlement case at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

A three-judge bench firmly stated that the matter is a straightforward criminal investigation and emphasised that judicial forums should not be treated as political battlegrounds.

“It is a simple case of commission of offence...we are cautioning - do not politicise this issue”, observed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was heading the bench alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The apex court was hearing petitions seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and an audit of the temple trust finances following allegations of embezzlement.

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Appearing on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted a report detailing the ongoing state police investigation. The SG informed the court that the probe into the allegations is moving forward.

"State police is investigating...it has found that a cognizable offence was made out. I can't divulge much as it is an ongoing investigation", the SG said, noting that eight persons have been arrested thus far.

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He also confirmed that crucial digital evidence, such as internal CCTV footage, is being strictly preserved by the authorities.

CJI Kant said that the bench would like to go through the report submitted. The Chief Justice emphasised that the investigation must be fair and transparent and lead to a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the bench directed the SG to take instructions on the potential reconstitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure absolute impartiality.

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing some of the petitioners, flagged a systemic concern regarding the alleged "vanishing" of gold and silver articles and the non-accounting of donations.

Kamat contended that the receipts given at the time of receiving funds when the temple was being constructed should be disclosed on a website so devotees could track their contributions.

CJI Kant turned down the proposal for public web disclosure but agreed that a rigorous inventory must be maintained.

"Wherever receipt is given, that record should be there", the CJI reiterated, underlining that false claims about donations could easily be fabricated, making a public digital registry impractical.

Indicating that the Court would pass certain directions soon, the bench adjourned the matter to review the state's status report.