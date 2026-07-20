‘Sansad Ukhaad Diya Jayega, India Ko Nepal Bana Diya Jayega’: CJP Worker’s On-Camera Threat If Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Doesn’t Quit

New Delhi: A protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar turned violent on Monday after CJP workers clashed with Delhi Police during an attempted march towards Parliament.

As the demonstration did not have permission to proceed near Parliament Street, police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas shells and a lathi charge. In response, CJP workers allegedly pelted stones at police personnel deployed near the barricades, leaving several officers injured. Visuals from the spot showed injured policemen, some with bleeding noses and head injuries while others were seen with bandages, continuing to remain on the frontline despite their injuries.

CJP Workers Raise Threatening Slogans

During the protest, several CJP workers were heard raising slogans, including:

"WE WILL RIP APART THE PARLIAMENT IF WE DO NOT GET THE RESIGNATION."

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"WE WILL DESTROY PARLIAMENT."

"WILL BURN INDIA LIKE NEPAL."

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The slogans were raised as chants of "Inqalab Zindabad" continued in the background.

CJP Workers Threaten Parliament After Violence

The demonstration near Jantar Mantar quickly descended into chaos as CJP workers clashed directly with police personnel stationed at the protest site. Following the violence, CJP workers were heard issuing threats against Parliament. The incident also featured what was described as an open admission by a participant, while threatening slogans continued after the clashes.

Police Personnel Injured During Stone Pelting

According to reports from the ground, the situation deteriorated rapidly, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. Multiple visuals from the scene captured moments when CJP workers allegedly targeted officers with stone pelting. Officials described the incident as an organised wave of violence against the deployed security personnel.

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, who was injured during the confrontation, described how the violence unfolded. "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters),"

the injured Sub-Inspector said.

Tear Gas, Lathi Charge Used to Disperse Crowd

Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who had gathered in Delhi for the "Chalo Sansad" march on the opening day of the Monsoon Session despite police denying permission for the protest. Police also used sticks and batons to disperse the crowd, largely comprising youngsters, who had assembled at Jantar Mantar to protest alleged irregularities in NEET, the national medical entrance examination, and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.