New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, partners in INDI bloc, by saying that both the parties are doing ‘dosti (friendship)’ in Delhi and 'Kushti (fighting)' in Punjab.

Terming AAP-Congress' key alliance in INDI bloc as ‘Friendship with benefits,’ BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “On one hand Congress & AAP are doing dosti in Delhi & on other hand they do kushti in Punjab & accuse each other of corruption & more. Now Sidhu, who is close to Priyanka Vadra, says AAP govt allowing illegal sand mining & has pocketed ₹39,000 crores in Punjab.”

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday alleged that illegal sand mining is ongoing in Punjab with the assistance of the ministers in the Aam Admi Party's government, adding that this is a serious matter that can damage the economy of the state.

“This issue has not just come from Ropar, but from Pathankot and Moga as well, and people have testified as eyewitnesses with proof. The Punjab government has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 630 crores, which they haven't paid,” Sidhu said.

The BJP leader highlighted that earlier AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took jibe at the Congress, by saying “Ek thi Congress.” “The Congress responded by saying Ek Tha Joker," he added.

“Can such alliances be trusted? Till yesterday AAP called Congress corrupt too! Today they are embracing each other,” the BJP leader said.

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections 2024, both Congress and AAP have not reached to any conclusion on seat sharing dynamics in the state.