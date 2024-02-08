English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Dosti in Delhi, Kushti in Punjab: BJP Takes Sharp Jibe at INDI Bloc as Faultline Deepens

AAP and Congress, partners in INDI bloc, are doing ‘dosti (friendship)’ in Delhi and 'Kushti (fighting)' in Punjab, said BJP.

Ronit Singh
Dosti in Delhi, Kushti in Punjab: BJP Takes Sharp Jibe at INDI Bloc
Dosti in Delhi, Kushti in Punjab: BJP Takes Sharp Jibe at INDI Bloc | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, partners in INDI bloc, by saying that both the parties are doing ‘dosti (friendship)’ in Delhi and 'Kushti (fighting)' in Punjab. 

Terming AAP-Congress' key alliance in INDI bloc as ‘Friendship with benefits,’ BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “On one hand Congress & AAP are doing dosti in Delhi & on other hand they do kushti in Punjab & accuse each other of corruption & more. Now Sidhu, who is close to Priyanka Vadra, says AAP govt allowing illegal sand mining & has pocketed ₹39,000 crores in Punjab.” 

Advertisement

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday alleged that illegal sand mining is ongoing in Punjab with the assistance of the ministers in the Aam Admi Party's government, adding that this is a serious matter that can damage the economy of the state. 

“This issue has not just come from Ropar, but from Pathankot and Moga as well, and people have testified as eyewitnesses with proof. The Punjab government has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 630 crores, which they haven't paid,” Sidhu said. 

Advertisement

The BJP leader highlighted that earlier AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took jibe at the Congress, by saying “Ek thi Congress.” “The Congress responded by saying Ek Tha Joker," he added.

“Can such alliances be trusted? Till yesterday AAP called Congress corrupt too! Today they are embracing each other,” the BJP leader said. 

Advertisement

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections 2024, both Congress and AAP have not reached to any conclusion on seat sharing dynamics in the state. 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World19 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement