Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:57 IST
Double-Decker Road Connecting Kon & Shilphata to Ease Traffic Woes in Thane's Kalyan
A double-decker road will be built to mitigate traffic woes in the Kalyan area of Thane district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.
THANE, MAHARASHTRA: During a property exhibition programme of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) on Saturday, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a new double-decker road would be built in the Kalyan area of the Thane district to ease traffic woes in the vicinity. The road would be built between Kon and Shilphata and, according to CM Shinde, would ease traffic congestion in the area “permanently”. The state government is committed to addressing the challenges posed by the rapid urbanisation of areas around Mumbai and Thane and will build flyovers and new roads, the CM said.
He also said his government was taking all steps to boost affordable housing, adding that demands of the construction sector were being met quickly.
With inputs from PTI.
