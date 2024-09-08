Published 15:05 IST, September 8th 2024
'Double Engine' Govt Will Help Odisha Prosper: CM Majhi
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has a "double engine" government which would help the state develop and prosper.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has a "double engine" government which would help the state develop and prosper. | Image: PTI
