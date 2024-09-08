sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:05 IST, September 8th 2024

'Double Engine' Govt Will Help Odisha Prosper: CM Majhi

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has a "double engine" government which would help the state develop and prosper.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has a "double engine" government which would help the state develop and prosper. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
