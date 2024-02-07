Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Isha Bhandari
“Doubt Congress will win even 40 seats, they lose from where they earlier won,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Image:@AITCofficial/X
West Bengal: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Congress, expressing doubt over their ability to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming elections. Banerjee emphasized that the Congress is likely to lose ground in areas they had previously dominated, signaling a potential fracture within the INDI bloc. “Doubt Congress will win even 40 seats, they lose from where they earlier won,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also criticised the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which traversed through the state's six districts, comparing it to a "mere photo opportunity" for "migratory birds" who have descended upon the state.

"I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats (across the country where BJP is the main opposition), but they refused to heed. Now, they've arrived in the state to stir up Muslim voters. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300," Banerjee asserted.

Speaking during a dharna in Kolkata to demand the clearance of the state's dues by the Centre, Banerjee reiterated that her party was willing to form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, but highlighted that it was the grand old party which declined her offer.

"We were open to an alliance, offering them two seats which they rejected. Now let them contest in all 42 seats alone. Since then, there has been no dialogue between us," she remarked. 

With inputs from PTI

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:00 IST

