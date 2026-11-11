EAM S. Jaishankar Calls Indian Diaspora 'A Living Bridge Between India And The World' At 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Website Launch

New Delhi [India], November 11: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Indian diaspora serves as a "living bridge between India and the world", contributing to the global exchange of ideas, knowledge, innovation, culture and enterprise, as he attended the launch of the website for the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2027 in Delhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the event.



Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar said, “The Indian diaspora, thereby, serves as a living bridge between India and the world. It contributes to global exchange of ideas, of knowledge, innovation, culture, and enterprise.” Announcing the dates and venue of the event, he said, "Now, you all know that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, for 2027, is being organised in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal in Kolkata from the 7th to the 9th of January next year."



He added, “And the PBD is observed around the 9th of January to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on that very day in 1915.” Highlighting the significance of the event, Jaishankar said, "Now, it provides an occasion to celebrate the achievements of the Indian diaspora and to recognise the invaluable contributions they have made to the countries where they reside, as well, of course, to India."



He spoke about the diaspora's journey across generations, saying, "The journey of the Indian diaspora is really a remarkable story of courage, of enterprise, of resilience, of achievement. And from the early generation of Indians who travelled across continents in search of opportunities to the present generation, which has present generation of entrepreneurs, academics, professionals, innovators, community leaders, this diaspora has made actually an invaluable contribution to the societies and countries whom they may call home while maintaining their enduring connection with Bharat."

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"Now, the diaspora is not merely connected to India through its past; it is also an integral part of India's present, and an important stakeholder of India's future," he said. Explaining the theme of the 19th PBD, Jaishankar said, "It is with this spirit that we have chosen the theme 'From roots to return: Reigniting diaspora connect with Bharat' as that of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas."



He further said, "The theme reflects our endeavour to deepen the connection of overseas Indians with their civilizational, cultural, and ancestral roots. It seeks to create meaningful opportunities for the younger generation of the diaspora to rediscover their heritage, understand contemporary India, and build a stronger and more enduring connection with the land of their ancestors."

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Referring to India's development goals, he said, “As India moves forward towards the vision, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the role of our diaspora will be increasingly important.” "Equally, our progress at home, the expanding opportunities, and the new avenues that they offer to the diaspora, we are confident will help them to collaborate, to reconnect, and to contribute more," he added.



Jaishankar said the event would also provide an opportunity to strengthen future cooperation, adding, “So, the 19th PBD will be an opportunity not just to celebrate our shared heritage, but also to renew a partnership for the future.” He welcomed Kolkata as the host city, noting its historical links with overseas Indian communities.



“Now, I am particularly pleased that Kolkata will host the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, because you all know that Kolkata occupies a very special place both in the history of India, as well as in the history of the Indian diaspora.” "From here, many set sail for Mauritius, for Fiji, for the Caribbean, and they carried with them their languages, customs, and faith," he said.



"Their journeys, which were often marked by sacrifice and hardship, actually laid the foundations of a global Indian presence," he added. Speaking about the newly launched website, Jaishankar said, "The website for the 19th PBD has been designed as a single point of information for participants."



He also announced the launch of the PBD special Bharat Ko Janiye quiz through an AI-enabled public diplomacy platform. "So we are also today launching our much-awaited PBD special Bharat ko Janiye quiz through this AI-enabled public diplomacy platform," he said.



"This quiz will run for over a month, and the winners would be invited for a 10-day tour of India," he added. Jaishankar said the platform would host activities beyond the special quiz, including games, quizzes on special occasions, crosswords and puzzles.



"The platform goes beyond the PBD special quiz, and it will host games, quizzes on special occasions, crosswords, puzzles, and other engagements all throughout the year. And I invite our diaspora members to participate in it in large numbers."



He said the website would also serve as a source of practical information for participants, including details about the event programme and arrangements. "It will provide details of the convention programme, the logistical arrangements, the important advisories that we need, and most importantly, the attractions and the sights to see in and around Kolkata, along with essential information," he said.



The 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, in collaboration with the West Bengal government. The event commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.