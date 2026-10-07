‘He’s Recuperating Well’: MEA Updates on Capt Smit Machchhar’s Treatment in UAE After Flydubai Attack

New Delhi: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who foiled a mid-air attack on a Flydubai flight last week, is recuperating well in a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that the Indian Embassy in the UAE has been in regular contact with the captain, his family, local authorities and hospital officials.

“Captain Machhaar is in the hospital in Abu Dhabi… He’s recuperating well. He’s responding well. And his health is improving,” Jaiswal stated.

Captain Machchhar was critically wounded on September 30 when his co-pilot, Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked him with an axe inside the cockpit of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, operating between Dubai and Tel Aviv. The attacker’s apparent aim was to bring down the aircraft.

Advertisement

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew and passengers to intervene, overpower the co-pilot and safely divert the plane. The aircraft dropped around 16,000 feet in two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was sent. It made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 occupants, including 174 passengers, disembarked without injury.

The captain’s quick thinking and courage have drawn widespread international praise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him via video call on Friday, lauding his presence of mind and composure.

Advertisement

“The entire country is praying for Captain Machchhar,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Indians are known for risking their lives to save others rather than taking lives.

During the emotional conversation, Captain Machchhar recalled reciting the Hanuman Chalisa while the attack unfolded and described the call with the Prime Minister as a “very special moment.” He also called PM Modi his “biggest idol.”

On Saturday, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visited the captain in hospital, expressing appreciation for his heroic actions and responsibility. Calling the UAE a “nation of life,” he said he took pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the nation’s story.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also held a video conference with the recovering pilot, describing him as a “hero of Israel, India, and the world.” Following the interaction, the Israeli government invited Captain Machchhar and his family to attend Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in May 2027.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi organised special prayers and a traditional abhishek ceremony in his honour.