Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Dramatic Scene Unfolds as Bee Swarm Attacks Wedding Guests in MP's Guna | VIDEO

The incident occurred in Kasturi Garden Hotel where the bees swarm non the wedding guests, viciously stinging them.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Guna: The serene wedding scene soon turned dramatic after a buzzing hive unleashed its fury over attendees in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The incident occurred in Kasturi Garden Hotel where the witnesses described the harrowing scene as the swarm descended on the wedding guests, viciously stinging them. The hive was positioned on the roof of the hotel.

As per reports, the chaos erupted as people at the venue rushed in panic to desperately flee the scene and seek shelter from the relentless and aggressive bee attack.

A video went viral on social media showing the horrifying scene.

Local authorities and medical professionals swiftly intervened at the scene to provide first aid to the injured individuals.

As per officials, the attack resulted in injuries to a dozen people, with some even suffering severe wounds. Reports suggest that those with serious injuries were transferred to ICU for further medical treatment and care.

This incident has sparked concerns among people regarding the hotel management's responsibility to ensure safety of its guests. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

