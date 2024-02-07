Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

DRDO Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade with Women Empowerment Theme

The inclusion of the DRDO tableau, specifically focused on women empowerment, highlighted the organization's recognition of the vital role played by women.

Digital Desk
AP
Representative image | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) made a striking statement during the Republic Day parade on Friday, with its tableau dedicated to women empowerment. Renowned scientist Sunita Jena led the tableau, showcasing the significant role of women in research and development, particularly in the defense sector.

Themed "Women Power in protecting the nation by providing defense technologies in all five dimensions," the tableau highlighted the integral contribution of women to the nation's defense capabilities. Sunita Jena, an outstanding scientist and specialist in guided missiles, led the procession, symbolizing the prowess and expertise of women in cutting-edge technological advancements.

Here is what you need to know

The tableau aimed to underscore the DRDO's commitment to self-reliance in defense by featuring high-tech systems developed by the organization. Notable among these were models of key missiles, including MPATGM, AGNI-5, and ASAT, providing a visual representation of India's technological prowess in defense.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the 75th Republic Day celebrations. French President Emmanuel Macron, serving as the chief guest, witnessed the grand display of India's military might and cultural heritage during the 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

The inclusion of the DRDO tableau, specifically focused on women empowerment, highlighted the organization's recognition of the vital role played by women in shaping the country's defense landscape. The parade served as a poignant reflection of India's commitment to inclusivity and the acknowledgment of the immense contributions made by women in various sectors, including defense and technology.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

