The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) made a striking statement during the Republic Day parade on Friday, with its tableau dedicated to women empowerment. Renowned scientist Sunita Jena led the tableau, showcasing the significant role of women in research and development, particularly in the defense sector.

Themed "Women Power in protecting the nation by providing defense technologies in all five dimensions," the tableau highlighted the integral contribution of women to the nation's defense capabilities. Sunita Jena, an outstanding scientist and specialist in guided missiles, led the procession, symbolizing the prowess and expertise of women in cutting-edge technological advancements.

The Tableau of @DRDO_India showcase #NariShakti and indigenous critical systems and technologies. The tableau is based on the theme ‘Women power in protecting the nation by providing the defence shield in all 5 dimensions namely Land, Air, Sea, Cyber, and Space’ 🇮🇳💪… pic.twitter.com/cKw3qoobvI — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2024

The tableau aimed to underscore the DRDO's commitment to self-reliance in defense by featuring high-tech systems developed by the organization. Notable among these were models of key missiles, including MPATGM, AGNI-5, and ASAT, providing a visual representation of India's technological prowess in defense.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the 75th Republic Day celebrations. French President Emmanuel Macron, serving as the chief guest, witnessed the grand display of India's military might and cultural heritage during the 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

The inclusion of the DRDO tableau, specifically focused on women empowerment, highlighted the organization's recognition of the vital role played by women in shaping the country's defense landscape. The parade served as a poignant reflection of India's commitment to inclusivity and the acknowledgment of the immense contributions made by women in various sectors, including defense and technology.