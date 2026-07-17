‘Dropped Her Handbag, Shared Live Location, Then Watched Him Die': Inside Andhra's Chilling Temple Murder Plot

A 19-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh allegedly used a dropped handbag as the final signal for her lover to kill her husband during what appeared to be a routine family visit to a temple. Police say the conspiracy involved meticulous planning, real-time location sharing and carefully planned movements designed to avoid suspicion.

The incident took place in Chittoor district, where the woman, accompanied by her husband and their one-year-old daughter, allegedly lured him to a temple under the guise of offering prayers. She had allegedly shared her live location with her lover, enabling him to track the family's movements throughout the journey.

The 'Handbag Signal'

Police allege that as the family returned from the temple, the woman deliberately dropped her handbag on the roadside. When her husband stopped to pick it up, it served as the pre-arranged signal for her lover, who was allegedly waiting nearby, to launch the fatal attack. The husband was reportedly assaulted before he could react, while the accused allegedly attempted to make the killing appear sudden and unplanned.

Months Of Planning

The police investigation has revealed a carefully planned conspiracy. According to investigators, the woman and her alleged lover remained in constant contact before the murder, with digital evidence, including location sharing and communication records, forming a crucial part of the probe. Authorities say the planning was designed to minimise suspicion and ensure the attacker knew the victim's exact whereabouts.

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The couple's child was reportedly present during the temple visit, adding another disturbing dimension to the case.

The police have arrested the accused and are continuing to examine electronic evidence, including mobile phone data, to reconstruct the sequence of events.