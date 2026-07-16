'Won't Spare You For Rejecting My Brother': Bengaluru Law Student Stabbed to Death, Two Arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old law student was allegedly stabbed to death by the brother of a man whose romantic advances she had rejected in Bengaluru's Kodihalli area.

The victim, identified as Amrutha, was allegedly attacked multiple times on July 13 and succumbed to her injuries three days later while undergoing treatment.

The incident took place near the victim's residence under the HAL Police limits. Police have arrested two brothers, identified as Surya and Dhanush, in connection with the case.

Relationship Ended After Woman Learnt About Previous Marriage

According to police, Amrutha and Dhanush lived in the same locality and became acquainted after their families met during Om Shakti religious gatherings. Their friendship subsequently developed into a relationship.

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However, Amrutha reportedly ended the relationship after discovering that Dhanush had allegedly concealed the fact that he had previously been married, was divorced and had a child.

Investigators said the rejection allegedly led to repeated confrontations, with Dhanush's brother Surya also becoming involved in the dispute.

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Police said Surya allegedly threatened Amrutha after she ended her relationship with Dhanush and refused to marry him and warned her that he would not spare her for rejecting his brother.

On the evening of July 13, Surya allegedly confronted Amrutha near her house and picked a quarrel with her. The argument soon escalated, following which he allegedly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times in the chest and back.

Victim Battled for Life for Three Days

Amrutha, who was pursuing a law degree while simultaneously working at a pizza outlet, sustained critical injuries in the attack. Her family rushed her to a hospital, where she remained under intensive treatment.

Despite efforts to save her, the 22-year-old succumbed to her injuries on the evening of July 15.

Police have arrested both Surya and Dhanush and registered an FIR against them in connection with the case. Amrutha's body was sent to CV Raman Hospital for a post-mortem examination.