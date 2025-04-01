Drunk Man Kills Friend's 7-Year-Old Daughter Over TV Remote in Delhi (Image used for representation) | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man for killing his friend's seven-year-old daughter in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, as per media reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the man visited his friend's house. Ther officials stated that the man was intoxicated and was with the child at the residence, watching TV.

When the girl asked for the television remote, the man got irritated and slapped her, causing her to fall and bleed. Fearing the girl would tell about this incident to his friend, the man strangled her to death.

The officials added that they received a call about the murder later. When a team of officials rushed to the spot, they found a girl lying in a pool of her blood, and she was then taken to the hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, she was declared dead.

"CCTVs installed near the victim's home were checked, and CCTV footage showed two suspects leaving the scene after the alleged time of the incident," police said.

The girl's parents used to work as labourers and had a nine-year-old sister.