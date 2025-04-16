DU President's Cow Dung-Slinging Protest: Smears Principal's Office, Urges Her to Start at Home

Updated April 16th 2025, 10:45 IST
New Delhi: Days after Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College Principal Pratyusha Vatsala smeared cow dung on classroom walls to naturally cool in “desi” style, Delhi University Students’ Union President Ronak Khati staged a dramatic protest. In a video widely shared on social media, Khati is seen throwing and smearing cow dung at the principal’s office walls. He criticised Vatsala’s action and sarcastically suggested that she should “start her so-called experiment from her own house.”
Earlier, a video of Principal Vatsala applying cow dung on the walls of a classroom went viral. She claimed the act was part of a research project titled “Study of Heat Stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge.” According to her, the experiment aimed to explore Indian traditional methods for keeping rooms cool during extreme summer heat.
The project was being carried out in porta cabin classrooms located on the second floor of the college. These temporary structures often get excessively hot during the summer months, prompting the experiment.
While Vatsala maintained that the experiment was scientific and in public interest, the student union condemned it as unscientific and unhygienic.
