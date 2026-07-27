Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Rajkot Over Cargo Smoke Alarm, No Injuries Reported

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight originating from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport after a smoke warning was triggered in the aircraft's cargo compartment. All 194 people on board, including passengers and crew, were reported safe.

Flight IGO1452 was en route from Dubai International Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai when the cockpit crew received an automated cargo hold smoke indication.

Swift Pilot Action Ensures Safe Landing

Following standard operating protocols, the flight crew immediately declared an emergency and initiated a diversion toward the nearest available airfield at Rajkot in Gujarat.

Airport emergency services, including crash tenders, fire rescue teams, and medical units, were positioned along the runway ahead of the aircraft's arrival. The plane landed safely at Rajkot International Airport, where it was taxied to an isolated bay for inspection.

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194 individuals, comprising passengers and flight crew members were on board during the emergency landing and all occupants were evacuated safely via passenger stairs without injury.

Technical ground teams and engineers were immediately deployed to inspect the cargo hold and determine whether the alert was triggered by an actual fire, smoke, or a faulty sensor.

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