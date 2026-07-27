Global Toolkit At Work? Activist Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest At London Demonstration, Says It 'Gave Us Hope'

New Delhi: Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has once again drawn international focus to domestic Indian politics by joining a London demonstration organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) UK in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student movement.

Praising the agitation against examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy as the "true meaning of people power," Thunberg's involvement has sparked fresh debates over international interference.

Thunberg voiced her support stating that their demonstration showcased "the true meaning of people power." Thunberg was seen in photos and videos posted by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) UK leaders joining protesters who held signs backing Indian students.

SFI President VP Sanu expressed gratitude for her backing, noting that the student movement has motivated individuals globally and highlighted the strength of unity. The demonstration in London was arranged to back the Indian student movement that arose from reported flaws in competitive tests, such as the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak. Addressing an event hosted by SFI UK near the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday, Thunberg commended the movement and urged global solidarity for the students seeking justice.

Advertisement

“The Indian Student Protest has made us all proud. They have given us hope. They show what we can accomplish when people come together and resist. They show the true meaning of people power. The Indian students’ struggle for justice and the broader struggle for democracy and liberation is also our struggle. So we all have to come together now and rise up in solidarity with India," Thunberg said while addressing the gathering.

However, Greta's involvement did not go too well as people drew parallels to her controversial 2021 involvement in the farmers' protest "toolkit" episode, arguing that external figures are once again attempting to amplify domestic agitations.

Advertisement

This development follows the conclusion of the 36-day CJP agitation at Jantar Mantar, which successfully pressured Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and compelled the central government to meet key demands, including student compensation and examination reforms.

Political Controversy featuring Greta

During the 2021 farmers' protests, Thunberg became part of an Indian political dispute when she posted an online "toolkit" designed to organize global backing for the movement. The Delhi Police subsequently filed a case against the document's creators, though Thunberg was not explicitly named in the FIR.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to press for greater examination transparency, responsibility for paper leaks, and systemic testing reforms. The protests also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who subsequently stepped down following a 36-day mobilization led by the CJP.

Following the fulfillment of its remaining demands, which included dropping criminal cases against demonstrators and offering financial relief to families of students who reportedly died by suicide in the wake of the NEET exam leak, the CJP called off its protest.