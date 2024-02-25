Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:50 IST
A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi After Exploring Ancient Submerged City of Dwarka | PICS
PM Modi shared pictures of himself underwater, wearing scuba gear, as he explored the "lost city" of Lord Krishna
Dwarka, Gujarat: On the second day of his two-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurate several projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dip in the sea. Dressed in a saffron dhoti kurta over his scuba-diving gear, PM Modi explored the underwater ancient city of Dwarka.
Taking to X, PM Modi shared, “To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat's Dwarka, by diving into deep water.
Scuba-diving is conducted off the coast of Dwarka near Beyt Dwarka island, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists.
"Today, I experienced those moments with will stay with me forever. I went deep in the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient Dwarka city. Archeologists have written a lot about the Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures also, it is said about Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself constructed this city," PM Modi said while addressing a rally after the Dwarka Darshan.
The legendary city of Dwarka, believed to have been ruled by Lord Krishna, has found mention in Hindu scriptures. The city was said to be eventually swallowed by the sea after Krishna's departure from Earth.
PM Modi Inaugurates Sudarshan Setu
Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Sudarshan Setu’, the bridge linking the Okha mainland to the Beyt Dwarka island. Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 980 crore, the 2.32 km cable-stayed bridge is the longest in India.
PM Modi's Tourism Push
In January this year, PM Modi visited Lakshadweep, an archipelago consisting of 36 islands. He shared pictures of him snorkelling in Lakshadweep and added that early morning walks along its pristine beaches were "moments of pure bliss". "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," he said.
