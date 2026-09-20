EAM Jaishankar To Lead Indian Delegation at UNGA’s 81st Session on Sept 26

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and lead India’s delegation during the High-Level Week in New York, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at the High-Level Session of the UN General Assembly on September 26. During the visit, he will also participate in a series of plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

The 81st UN General Assembly brings together world leaders to strengthen global cooperation, accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, and advance collective efforts for peace, dignity, equality and a healthy planet.

Key platforms during the period include the SDG Media Zone, organised by the UN Department of Global Communications from September 21–25, featuring interviews and panel discussions on practical solutions, and the Goals Lounge, hosted by the UN Office for Partnerships from September 14–25 under the UN Deputy Secretary-General, offering unscripted dialogues and interactive sessions.

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The General Debate, running from September 22 to 28, will see heads of state, government and senior representatives from all 193 UN Member States outline their national positions and priorities amid complex global challenges from the iconic green marble podium.

The 81st session is being presided over by Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”