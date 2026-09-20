SIR Notices Issued to EAM S Jaishankar, CBI Director Praveen Sood and Ex-Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi in Delhi

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko S. Jaishankar are among several high-profile individuals who have received notices from the Election Commission of India under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, according to reports.

The notices, issued as part of the verification exercise in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, place Jaishankar and his wife in the “unmapped with last SIR” category, according to reports. This indicates that their current electoral records could not be linked to the rolls prepared during the previous revision exercise in 2002. The couple is reportedly registered as voters in the Sunder Bagh electoral part of the constituency.

Reports said that CBI Director Praveen Sood, along with his wife Vanita Sood and mother Kamlesh Sood, have also been served notices under the same “unmapped with last SIR” classification. Former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi received similar notices and are likewise registered voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, the reports said.

In a related development, the wife and son of CPM MP John Britas were reportedly issued notices citing different discrepancies. Sheba Britas was flagged for a “self-name mismatch,” while their son Anand Britas received a notice for a “parent-name mismatch,” the reports said. Officials noted that the son’s notice may stem from the discrepancy identified in his mother’s records. Both are also voters in the New Delhi constituency.

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The SIR exercise has flagged a large number of electors across Delhi, with reports stating that approximately 33.1 lakh voters have received notices. Other prominent names earlier reported to have been served notices include Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and several other political figures, bureaucrats, and public personalities.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that the notices are system-generated and aimed at correcting data in the ECINET system. Receiving a notice does not mean a name will be deleted from the electoral rolls. No name can be removed without giving the individual an opportunity to be heard and without a proper, speaking, and appealable order, the CEO stated.

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